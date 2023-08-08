Photographer stabbed by man, his minor son in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi

New Delhi: A photographer was allegedly stabbed by a man and his minor son following a quarrel in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area, police said on Monday



Police got information regarding the incident in Bhim Wali Gali, Malkaganj Road on Sunday. It was revealed that one Narender was stabbed by Amit and his minor son during a clash, a senior police officer said.

The victim, a photographer by profession, received stab injuries on his lower abdomen and back. A clash broke out between the two when Amit used offensive language against Narender, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused and his son threatened Narendra with dire consequences and left the place after the intervention of locals, he said.

After some time, Amit and his son returned and started beating Narender. The juvenile took out a knife and stabbed the man, the DCP said. Amit has been arrested and his son apprehended. The weapon of offence has been seized and a case has been registered, police added.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was stabbed allegedly by a person over an old dispute in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. A senior police officer said the injured, identified as Bablu, was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. He sustained two stab injuries on his hand and thigh and was unfit for a statement at the time of admission, he said.

The victim’s statement was recorded on Saturday in which he stated one Gaurav Sahu approached him and started a fight, the officer said.

The complainant alleged that he tried to resist, but Sahu stabbed him with a knife.

The officer said a case was registered and an investigation was carried out, following which Sahu (25), a resident of Sangam Vihar, was arrested and the knife used in the offence seized.

Police said that the accused claimed he wanted revenge on Bablu for thrashing him two years ago. Sahu was previously involved in four other cases, they added.