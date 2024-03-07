Photographer at India Gate injured after being stabbed by visitor

A 28-year-old man, who works as a photographer at the India Gate, was injured after being attacked by a visitor with a knife on Tuesday afternoon, police said on Wednesday. The injured, identified as Nepal Singh, has received a cut in his neck and fingers, they said. According to a police officer, the accused identified as Srimalla Yohan, (27) had come to visit Delhi’s India Gate from Telangana on Tuesday afternoon.

“While visiting India Gate, Yohan and Singh indulged in an argument over an issue after which Yohan attacked Singh with a knife,” the officer said. Singh told the police that Yohan wanted to know the direction of the New Delhi Railway station from him. “When he denied knowing about it, Yohan attacked him with a knife,” the officer said.

Another police officer said that Singh was taken to the hospital by other photographers from where he was discharged after treatment. He has received stitches in his neck and fingers, the officer said. Yohan was alone during the time of incident. He was overpowered by the other photographers and visitors and handed over to the police, police said. Yohan, a native of Hyderabad, has already been facing a case of attempt to murder in Telangana and was released from jail last month, they said.