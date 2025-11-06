Phool Walon Ki Sair won’t be held this yr

New Delhi: For the first time since its revival in 1962, barring the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Delhi’s iconic Phool Walon Ki Sair, a festival that celebrates the city’s unity and communal harmony, will not be held this year.

Organisers from the Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) did not grant approval to hold the annual event at Mehrauli’s Aam Bagh. The DDA, however, maintained that it had issued conditional permission, subject to forest department clearance.

The week-long celebration traditionally brings together Hindus and Muslims, who offer floral chaadars at the dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki and pankhas at the Yogmaya Temple. The event also features cultural performances, swings, and food stalls, turning Mehrauli into a lively fairground.

Usha Kumar, general secretary of the organising committee, said the group had approached the DDA as early as April to avoid procedural delays. “We began preparations months in advance and even sought help from the Delhi government to coordinate with agencies, but the required approvals never came through,” she said. “It’s disappointing that a festival symbolising Delhi’s shared heritage is being halted over red tape.”