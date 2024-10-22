‘Phool walon ki sair’ festivities begin in Capital

New Delhi: The seven-day festival ‘Phool walon ki sair’ — an annual celebration of flower sellers — began here on Monday with an inauguration ceremony where a traditional floral fan was presented to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.



Addressing the event, Atishi said the festival “embodies the Ganga-Jamuni culture, which is increasingly significant in today’s world”.

The organisers, along with shehnai players, arrived at the Delhi Secretariat to present the floral fan to the chief minister, marking the start of the celebration, according to a statement.

She highlighted that Delhi is home to a diverse population representing various religions, communities, and beliefs and that such festivals play a crucial role in fostering unity among them, it stated.

“‘Phool walon ki sair’ is a vibrant symbol of cultural heritage and unity which brings people from different religions, castes, and beliefs together,” Atishi said.

Emphasising the importance of preserving the tradition, she said such traditions act as a bridge to connect people with their roots, to one another, and to the future, the release read.