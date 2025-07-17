Phones for Ministers — but women still wait for ₹2,500: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government in Delhi was backtracking on its pre-election public welfare promises and instead approving “lavish” perks for its own MLAs and ministers.

Recently, the BJP-led Delhi government revised perks for top officials and ministers, entitling them to purchase luxury mobile phones worth over ₹1 lakh using public funds.

Now, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that the government has cleared a proposal to give every BJP MLA ₹1 lakh per month to hire four data entry operators each.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of betraying its ₹2,500 monthly allowance promise to women and slammed the L-G for blocking hospital data operator jobs, while approving four hires per MLA at public expense, calling it deeply unfair and self-serving governance.