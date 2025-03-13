Phase out single use plastics: DoE

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has instructed all government schools to phase out single-use plastics (SUPs), commonly used for serving food and beverages, following a directive from the Department of Environment.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the directorate said, “All Heads of Government and government-aided recognised schools are directed to refrain from using single-use plastics.”

On February 28, the Department of Environment in its advisory highlighted that SUPs are non-biodegradable and create anaerobic conditions. This hinders composting and natural decomposition, leading to foul odours and environmental hazards. “Many of these items, including carry bags, packaging films, straws, and cups, are lightweight and can be easily

carried by the wind or mixed with other solid waste. They often end up in water bodies, clog drains and sewer systems...,” the advisory said.