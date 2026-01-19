Phase-IV Metro expansion gathers pace

New Delhi: Delhi’s rapid transit network is set to expand significantly, with the city government releasing funds for the remaining three corridors of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Transit System (MRTS), a move expected to ease congestion, improve connectivity and help curb pollution in the capital.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the expansion reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening public transport. “These Metro projects will provide improved connectivity to several parts of Delhi, reduce traffic pressure on roads and play a crucial role in controlling pollution,” she said, adding that all corridors are expected to be completed within four years.

The three corridors will together span 47.225 kilometres, with a total estimated cost of Rs.14,630.80 crore. Of this, the Delhi government will contribute Rs.3,386.18 crore. The projects form a key part of Phase-IV of the Metro expansion, aimed at building a more integrated and future-ready transport system.

The first corridor, from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block, will be 8.385 km long and have eight elevated stations. The second corridor, from Inderlok to Indraprastha, will stretch over 12.377 km and include ten stations, one elevated and nine underground. These two corridors are part of a combined financial framework, with a joint project cost of Rs.8,399.81 crore, of which Delhi’s share is Rs.1,987.86 crore.

The third and longest corridor, from Rithala to Kundli, will extend 26.463 km, including 21 stations, and will enhance connectivity with neighbouring Haryana. The project cost is estimated at Rs.6,230.99 crore, with Delhi contributing Rs.1,398.32 crore. Of the total expenditure, Rs.5,685.22 crore will be spent in Delhi and Rs.545.77 crore in Haryana.

These corridors will benefit residents across large parts of the city, connecting areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Inderlok, New Delhi Railway Station, Rohini, Bawana, Narela and Kundli. Officials said this would significantly improve access to workplaces, commercial hubs and residential zones.

Stressing the long-term vision behind the expansion, the Chief Minister said, “The Phase-IV corridors will provide Delhi with a modern and robust public transport system aligned with future needs.” She added that the project would ensure “safe, convenient and time-efficient travel,” reduce dependence on private vehicles and support the goal of making Delhi a world-class city.