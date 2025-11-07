‘Phansi Ghar’ row: Delhi Assembly summons Kejriwal and Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly has summoned former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and ex-speaker Ram Niwas Goel for appearing in person on November 13 before the privileges committee looking into the previous AAP government’s ‘Phansi Ghar’ claims.

During the Monsoon session in August, Speaker Vijender Gupta told the House that the so-called British-era ‘Phansi Ghar’ (execution room), inaugurated on the assembly

premises by Kejriwal with much fanfare in 2022 following renovation, was originally a “tiffin room”. Agencies