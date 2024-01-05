Ph-4: DMRC constructs 3 double-decker viaducts for streamlining traffic

New Delhi: As the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion continues to take shape, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced the construction of three double-decker viaducts aimed at streamlining traffic flow while metro expansion progresses.



Designed ingeniously, these viaducts serve a dual purpose. With a lower flyover designated for vehicular traffic and an upper section dedicated to the seamless passage of metro trains, these structures are set to revolutionise commuting in Delhi.

The strategic locations for these viaducts include pivotal stretches along various metro lines. The Pink Line’s viaduct, spanning 1.4 kilometers between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar, has seen significant progress, with 90 per cent of the substructure and 25 per cent of the superstructure already completed.

Additionally, on the Magenta Line, the 2.2-kilometer double-decker viaduct between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection has witnessed substantial development. Officials report 91 per cent completion of the foundation work and 74 per cent of the pier construction accomplished.

Furthermore, within the Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor, the 2.4-kilometer viaduct, positioned between Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar stations, showcases promising advancements. The DMRC confirmed the readiness of the substructure, boasting the successful casting of 11 double-decker piers.