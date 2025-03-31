PFWS ‘Mission Olympics 2025 Sports Meet’ concludes

NEW DELHI: The Annual Sports Meet 2025, held under the PFWS Mission Olympics banner, concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the New Police Lines Sports Ground, Kingsway Camp, on March 29.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora attended as the Chief Guest, while Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Sarita Mor were Special Guests. The event also saw the presence of PFWS President Ritu Arora and officials from ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation.

Over three days of competition, athletes from across Delhi competed in athletics, badminton, shooting, wrestling, basketball, football, cricket, and kabaddi. PFWS athletes excelled, winning 47 of the 138 medals awarded, including 17 golds.

Addressing the gathering, Arora praised the competitors for their dedication and highlighted PFWS’s role in supporting police families. Dahiya and Mor shared their experiences, encouraging young athletes to pursue their dreams with discipline and perseverance.