PFWS marks 1st anniversary of SMITA Therapy Centre in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Police Families Welfare Society of Delhi Police today celebrated the first anniversary of SMITA, a therapy centre exclusively for special children of Delhi Police personnel, at Malviya Nagar Police Colony. The chief guest of the event was Sonal Shah, an eminent educationist and social worker who had inaugurated the centre last year.

Sonal Shah distributed tokens of affection to the children and interacted with therapists, expressing immense satisfaction over the progress made in the past year. She lauded the centre’s impact on enhancing self-confidence among the children, acknowledging the dedication of the therapists and staff.

PFWS President Ritu Arora highlighted SMITA’s mission of redefining care for special children by fostering not only therapy but meaningful relationships. She reported how SMITA grew significantly, from 20 children with three therapists to 52 children with six therapists in a year.

The celebrations included an audiovisual presentation of the milestones achieved by SMITA, followed by cultural performances by special children. Parents shared heartfelt experiences, emphasising the positive transformation in their children’s daily lives.

This event also saw very generous contributions and partnerships to help SMITA further its services. Sewa Bharti donated special equipment for the children, while memorandums of understanding were signed with Sahyog Care 4 U and BSES to fund the salaries of the therapists for one year. Furthermore, IACT Education Pvt. Ltd. pledged to offer classes in English for police families.