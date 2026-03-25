PFC highlights AI-driven power tech at Bharat Electricity Summit

New Delhi: Power Finance Corporation showcased a range of digital and grid management technologies at the Bharat Electricity Summit (BES) 2026, highlighting its role beyond financing in supporting power sector modernisation.



The state-run lender presented artificial intelligence-driven and indigenous solutions aimed at improving power distribution, reliability and last-mile connectivity. Among the key technologies on display were an integrated SCADA–ADMS–OMS platform, GeoAI-based asset mapping and real-time fault detection systems.

Officials said these tools are designed to help utilities enhance operational efficiency and strengthen grid resilience, particularly as electricity demand continues to rise.

PFC also highlighted its National SCADA Resource Centre, which focuses on capacity building and training for power distribution companies. A micro substation model, aimed at providing low-cost solutions for last-mile electrification, was also exhibited.

The company said the initiatives are aligned with efforts to modernise distribution infrastructure under ongoing reform programmes and improve service delivery across states. Senior government representatives, including Union ministers overseeing power and renewable energy, visited the pavilion during the event and reviewed the technologies on display.