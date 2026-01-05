‘People’s movement’: CM inspects Yamuna clean-up near ITO

New Delhi: What began as a government-led River rejuvenation drive is now turning into a mass citizens’ movement. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the ongoing clean-up of the Yamuna has evolved into a people-driven campaign, reflecting growing public consciousness about environmental protection.

The Chief Minister was inspecting the Yamuna clean-up drive at the Chhath Ghat near ITO, where volunteers, youth groups and personnel from the Yamuna Task Force were actively participating in the cleanliness drive. The programme was organised by the Culture Youth Foundation.

“Cleaning the Yamuna is no longer just a government programme, it has now taken the form of a people’s movement,” Gupta said, adding that “Maa Yamuna is the eternal lifeline of our faith, culture and civilisation.”

Praising the efforts of volunteers, the Chief Minister said the large turnout on Sunday was a strong indication of rising public awareness. “The participation of citizens, especially the youth, is the biggest strength behind any meaningful social and environmental transformation,” she said.

Gupta stressed that the Yamuna is not merely a River but a living symbol of India’s cultural and civilisational heritage. “Keeping the Yamuna clean, pure and free-flowing is not only the responsibility of the government, but a collective moral responsibility of all of us towards future generations,” she said.

She informed that the Delhi government is undertaking the Yamuna clean-up campaign at a war footing and following a phased, scientific and well-planned approach. “Continuous efforts are being made for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna by strengthening silt disposal, waste management systems, sewage treatment, biological treatment and monitoring mechanisms,” the Chief Minister said.

According to officials present at the site, multiple agencies are coordinating to ensure regular cleaning and long-term restoration of the river ecosystem. The involvement of the Territorial Army’s 137 CETF Battalion in the drive was also highlighted as an example of inter-agency cooperation.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to citizen-led environmental initiatives, Gupta said, “Sustainable and positive change is possible only when society and government work together.” She assured that all possible support would be extended to public participation-based efforts aimed at protecting the environment. Appealing to residents to maintain discipline and sustained involvement, the Chief Minister said a clean Yamuna would become “a symbol of a clean, healthy and empowered Delhi.”