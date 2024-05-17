People will not elect ‘jumlebaaz’ party this time: Minister Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday accused the BJP of deceiving people for the past 10 years and asserted they will not elect a “jumlebaaz” party this time around.

She was speaking at a “Sankalp Sabha” in Trilokpuri as part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s “Jail ka Jawab Vote Se” campaign. The meeting was held in support of INDIA bloc candidate Kuldeep Kumar who is contesting from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Atishi said that the people of the country voted for BJP in 2014 thinking inflation will be brought down, and the youth will get employment.

Five years passed and in 2019, people again voted for the BJP thinking that if they give them five more years, maybe they will be able to do some work. But 10 years have passed, and there has been no change in the life of the common man. All the promises of the BJP turned out to be lies and jumlabaazi,” she charged.

“Whether it is reducing inflation or ending unemployment, the BJP has failed on every front. The BJP’s report card of 10 years is ‘zero’. The BJP has shown in the 10 years that they only know how to give ‘jumlas’ and not how to keep promises. That is why the BJP is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal because he fulfilled all the promises he made,” she said.

In the last 10 years, BJP MPs have not solved even a single problem of East Delhi, she claimed.

“To hide its failure, the BJP has been changing candidate here in every election. But this time, the people of East Delhi will not elect a useless and ‘jumlabaaz’ party but an MP from the working party AAP and will send Kuldeep Kumar to the Parliament. On May 25, the people of Delhi will use the power of their vote to end dictatorship and strengthen democracy,” she said. In West Delhi, AAP and INDIA bloc candidate Mahabal Mishra conducted ‘Jan Sampark’ in various areas.

He participated in public programmes in Hari Nagar, Madipur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Vikaspuri, Matiala, and other assembly constituencies.

A massive ‘Sankalp Sabha’ was addressed by senior AAP leader and its Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai in Vikaspuri and Matiala assembly segments.