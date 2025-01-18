People want Kejriwal back as CM: Sisodia

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will “comfortably” form the next government in Delhi, senior party leader Manish Sisodia said on Friday, while asserting that the atmosphere in the capital is in favour of bringing Arvind Kejriwal back as the chief minister.

Sisodia, who is contesting the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls from Jangpura, told PTI in an interview that the people of his constituency are saying that he is going to become the deputy chief minister again. “The AAP will comfortably form the government in Delhi. It is difficult to estimate the number of seats (the party will get) but based on the good vibes (from people), it can be safely said that the AAP is coming back to power comfortably. There is an atmosphere in Delhi to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again,” he said.

Sisodia said people have faith in Kejriwal as he made their lives easier by providing free facilities like water, electricity, bus rides for women, education and healthcare.

Commenting on whether the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission approved by the BJP-led Centre will have any impact on the Delhi polls, Sisodia said even the employees know that for 10 years, they are working for a government that only makes claims.

“People know that this is just a pre-poll announcement. Who knows that later, they will not say that it was an electoral gimmick or it will be implemented after five years.” he said.

Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister in the AAP government before his arrest in connection with an excise policy case in March 2023, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading a “lie” that Kejriwal, another accused in the case, cannot become the chief minister of Delhi. “The interesting thing is that the BJP is admitting that Kejriwal is going to be the next chief minister of Delhi. In this propaganda of the BJP lies their disappointment that they are losing (the polls).

“The Supreme Court has nowhere in its order said that Kejriwal cannot become the chief minister. There are minor, temporary conditions that will be lifted just like in my case, but the BJP is lying that Kejriwal cannot become the chief minister,” he said.