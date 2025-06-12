People struggle as Delhi-NCR scorches under relentless heat; IMD issues ‘Red Alert’

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR reeled under an intense heatwave on Thursday as temperatures remained dangerously high, touching 36 degrees Celsius by 10 A.M., with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a 'Red Alert' for the national Capital and surrounding areas. The IMD warned that the sweltering heat would persist throughout the day, with maximum temperatures expected to hover between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius. A gradual decline in temperature is anticipated from Friday, June 13.

The 'Red Alert', the highest-level warning issued by the IMD, urges residents to take serious precautions such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct Sun exposure, and limiting outdoor movement during peak heat hours. People across the city shared their struggle with the punishing weather. "It's very hot and it's becoming difficult to come out of our homes. Everyone should take precautions. We are drinking water in short intervals, covering our faces, wearing sunglasses, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities," a local told media reporters. A working professional said, "We have to go to the office every day and because of this heatwave, it becomes very difficult for us. Even early in the morning, it remains very hot, so it is very hard to step out of our homes." "It is hot but we can't really help it. No matter what, we have to get out and go to work. Drinking lemon juice really helps in this scorching heat," a resident said. "Apart from keeping themselves hydrated in this heat, people should keep water for passersby and birds, animals in their locality to help them survive this killing heat," a Noida resident told reporters. Despite the oppressive weather, some tourists continued to explore the capital.

A visitor from Karnataka, touring Qutub Minar, told IANS, "It's very hot. Even with so much greenery here, the heat is unbearable. We don’t understand why it's this hot. There's greenery, it looks nice, but still, the heat is too much." Another tourist noted, "Lemon juice is very prevalent in Delhi. They don't have coconut water here in too many places, but we are drinking lemon juice to keep hydrated." A tourist from Bihar said, "In these summers, people usually avoid visiting tourist places. Today, not many people are here. Because it is so hot, we came to see Qutub Minar early in the morning. Now we will go back to our homes because the heatwave is making standing out in the Sun unbearable." With the heatwave gripping the capital, health officials and weather experts continue to urge people to remain indoors as much as possible and take all necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.