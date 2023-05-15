‘People in UP starts endorsing CM’s politics of work’

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday said victory of its candidates in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls is an indication that people of the state have started supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “politics of work” over that of religion and caste.



According to the UP State Election Commision, the AAP on Saturday won three Nagar Palika chairman seats, six Nagar Panchayat chairman seats and six Nagar Nigam councillor seats along with several wards in the just concluded urban local body elections.

More than half of the AAP candidates, who emerged victorious from various seats, belonged to the minority community, according to the poll results available on the state poll panel’s website.

“People of Uttar Pradesh have expressed their unwavering support for the politics of change by overwhelmingly endorsing the AAP candidates. They have rejected caste and religion-based politics, and supported Kejriwal’s work-oriented politics,” party MP and in-charge of UP Sanjay Singh told reporters here.

AAP national convener Kejriwal will soon visit UP to express gratitude to the people for their “overwhelming support” in the civic elections, he added.

“Throughout the election campaign, we focused on talking about Delhi model of governance, highlighting the transformative work done by Chief Minister Kejriwal in areas such as education, healthcare, electricity, and water,” Singh said.