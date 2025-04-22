‘People, councillors losing faith in AAP’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party’s political base has shifted in Delhi and people have completely lost faith in it, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party decided not to field its candidate in the upcoming mayoral poll.

The AAP earlier announced that it would not contest the elections, scheduled on April 25, for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with former Delhi CM Atishi accusing the BJP of poaching AAP councillors.

However, Gupta claimed that the AAP MLAs and councillors are unhappy with their party leadership for adopting “anti-people” policies while being in power.

“The political base of AAP has shifted in Delhi and people have lost faith in the party. It’s good that they have realised that the situation has changed in Delhi,” Gupta told reporters.

A senior BJP leader said that at present, the party has a strength of 117 councillors. Further, 11 nominated MLAs and 7 Lok Sabha MPs of the party are also eligible to vote in the mayoral polls, he said.

“The AAP leaders know that many other party councillors, unhappy with their leadership, are waiting to quit the party and join the BJP. The decision to abstain from the election is a strategy of the AAP to check a mass exodus of its councillors,” he claimed.

The equation is “perfectly in favour of the BJP. It is going to win the polls to power Delhi’s development with triple engine governance”, he said.