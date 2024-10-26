People affiliated with BJP tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal, says AAP; saffron party denies charge

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that people affiliated with the BJP tried to attack AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, during his ‘padyatra’ in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri Friday evening, a charge trashed by the saffron party.

Chief Minister Atishi termed the alleged attempt as BJP’s “dirty politics”. “The BJP knows that it cannot defeat the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal in the elections that’s why they want to attack and kill him as part of their dirty politics. If anything happens to Kejriwal, Delhiites will not forgive the BJP, and will take revenge,” she told a press conference.

However, no video of the alleged incident was made available immediately by the party. Kejriwal is a Z-plus protectee. A senior police officer said that they haven’t received any official complaint from the AAP yet. The officer said it was a narrow lane of around half a kilometer where the yatra was organised.

“Some sloganeering against the AAP happened but no evidence of manhandling or attempt to assault has been found as of now,” he said.

Refuting the AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that locals of Vikaspuri had gone to complain about supply of dirty water in the area during Kejriwal’s padyatra, which is being projected by the Aam Aadmi Party leaders as an attack on him.

“When people complained of dirty water, Kejriwal got offended. After living in ‘Sheesh Mahal’, his habit of walking in the streets has gone, and when people ask questions, AAP leaders are trying to project it as an attack. “You have looted the people of Delhi in the name of electricity, water, and buses. Don’t put your frustration on the BJP... these are the questions of the people of Delhi,” Sachdeva said in a video statement.

Several senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, came down heavily on the BJP.