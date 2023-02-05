Pending demands: Homebuyers protest, take out car-bike rally

Noida: For the past two consecutive months, homebuyers from various residential societies of Greater Noida West are holding demonstration on road, every Sunday, over their long pending demands related to lack of basic amenities and pending registry of their flats.



The protest continued on Sunday as well where nearly five hundred home buyers from various housing societies joined to carry out a vigorous protest through a car-bike rally under the banner of home buyers’ association Noida Extension Flat Owner’s Welfare Association (NEFOWA). The Flat buyers raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government, the Greater Noida Authority, the police and the administration.

They alleged that the government and its bodies are working hand in glove with the builders and are ignoring the interest of innocent home buyers. About 300 vehicles participated in this rally and more than 500 flat buyers took part. There was a scuffle between the flat buyers and the police, but the buyers refused to stop the demonstration.

On Sunday morning, the car-bike rally started from Ek Murti roundabout and as they were joined by the residents of other societies as they passed by. The home buyers participating in the rally clearly say that their agitation is not going to stop now. They said that they will continue the movements until people get houses and the registry gets start.

NEFOWA president Abhishek Kumar has said that the large number of home buyers who came out shows the extent of the problem. He has said that the protests will continue in different ways. “Now we are not going to fall prey to the nexus between builders and the government. Even after giving all our life-time savings, we are not able to get our homes registered in our names. It has been more than a decade now that the homebuyers are fighting for their rights,” said Kumar.

On the other hand, the home buyers observed a minute’s silence and protested against the statement issued by UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, in which he said that the registry is not being done due to collusion between home buyers and builders.