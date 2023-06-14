Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus near Metro station

An unidentified person died allegedly after a cluster bus hit him near the Nawada Metro station here, police said on Wednesday.

Police had received information on Tuesday at 10.37 pm about the fatal accident. The cluster bus had hit the pedestrian, following which a crowd gathered there, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Police reached the spot and found that after the accident, the driver stopped the bus and passersby gathered at the spot and damaged the window pane of the vehicle, the DCP said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and driver Amit (29) has been arrested, Vardhan said.