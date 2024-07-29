Pedestrian deaths on Yamuna e-way surge

NEW DELHI: Despite a ban on people walking on the Yamuna Expressway, there has been a rise in pedestrian deaths in road crashes on the route over the years, with 41 per cent of the fatalities taking place in 2023 alone, according to data procured through RTI Act.



Altogether 39 pedestrians lost their lives along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway since 2012, when it was opened for commuters. Of these, 16 fatalities were recorded in 2023 -- the highest any year, the date showed.

Supreme Court lawyer and road safety activist Kishan Chand Jain had sought year-wise details on accidents, injuries and fatalities involving pedestrians from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The RTI reply stated that Yamuna Expressway, built by Jaypee Infratech, is an “access controlled expressway” where pedestrians are not allowed to move or cross it.

The total number of pedestrian-related accidents on the expressway from 2012 to 2023 stood at 103 while the number of fatalities during this period was recorded at 39 and injuries at 41.

From 2012 to 2023, the Yamuna Expressway reported 7,625 accidents, resulting in 1,320 deaths and 11,168 injuries. Annual data shows fluctuations in accidents, with a peak of 23 in 2023.

Pedestrian deaths ranged from zero in 2012 to 16 in 2023, while injuries also varied, reaching nine in 2023.

Concerns were raised about the police and YEIDA’s handling of pedestrian safety and unauthorised bus stops.

Jaypee Infratech, responsible for the expressway, claims they actively remove pedestrians and report unauthorised stops to the police.

The 165-km expressway, costing Rs 12,839 crore, has been operational since

August 2012. with agency inputs