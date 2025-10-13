Pb man nabbed for duping Delhi resident of Rs 55K in crypto scam

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a man from Punjab for allegedly duping a Delhi resident in a cryptocurrency-linked “work from home” scam.

Police were alerted through a complaint filed at the Cyber Police Station Shahdara. The accused has been identified as Sukhpreet Singh (25), resident of Agwar Pona, Ludhiana, Punjab. Following a detailed investigation into suspicious financial transactions and mobile phone locations, police apprehended Singh and recovered three mobile phones, six SIM cards, and 12 ATM cards.

The case was registered on October 5 after complainant Sangam Yadav reported being cheated through a fake job advertisement on Instagram. Yadav was lured into a Telegram group by a person posing as an employee of a company called Vimerse.

Initially, he received small payments for “rating tasks” but was later made to deposit Rs 55,100 via UPI. When he tried to withdraw earnings, he was asked to pay more, raising suspicions of fraud.

A team led by SHO Vijay Kumar and supervised by ACP Mohinder Singh traced Rs 29,500 of the funds to a petrol pump in Ludhiana.

During interrogation, Singh admitted to buying USDT cryptocurrency at market prices and reselling it at inflated rates on Telegram groups. He used multiple accounts and ATMs to conceal transactions and evade cyber complaint holds.

Police said the scam followed a familiar pattern, where fraudsters create fake Telegram groups, share fabricated profit screenshots, and demand additional fees as “taxes” or processing charges. Further investigation is underway to trace other linked accounts and accomplices.