Pb agent held for fake UK visa racket at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested Amit Bhardwaj, alias Gavi (35), a Punjab-based agent accused of arranging fake UK visas. Bhardwaj, a resident of Katkapura, Punjab, was apprehended after evading arrest for over two years. The case dates back to March 1, 2022, when a 25-year-old man from Hisar, Haryana, was stopped at IGI Airport en route to the UK via Sharjah. Immigration officials found a counterfeit UK visa in his passport.

The passenger admitted to paying Rs 12 lakh for the fake visa and job placement abroad. He revealed that Bhardwaj introduced him to two other agents, Karanjeet and Gurmeet, both of whom were arrested soon after. Bhardwaj had remained absconding despite several raids and a non-bailable warrant.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal tracked and arrested Bhardwaj from a hideout in Punjab. He confessed to receiving Rs 2 lakh in commission for facilitating the fake visa. A graduate with a diploma in multimedia programming, he cited financial hardship as his motive.

Authorities are now examining the accused’s bank records and probing links to other visa fraud cases. Travellers are urged to use only authorised visa agencies and avoid fraudulent shortcuts to overseas opportunities.