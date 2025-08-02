Pay more to see the roar?

New Delhi: From 20 paise in 1959 to a proposed Rs 100 in 2025 — the Delhi Zoo may soon revise its entry ticket prices yet again, as part of a broader push to modernise the 65-year-old zoological park.

The suggested increase, from Rs 80 to Rs 100, was discussed during a recent review meeting; however, officials have clarified that this proposal is still under consideration and requires approval.

Zoo officials noted that the price increase is intended to bring Delhi Zoo’s ticket rates in line with those at other major zoos across India and to support ongoing modernisation efforts.

“In several states and even internationally, ticket prices for zoos average over Rs 100 per adult. We discussed revising the rates to Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children to bring parity with other large zoos. But no file has yet been moved to the ministry,” a senior official said.

If implemented, this would mark the third time in the last decade that the zoo has revised its entry fees. The last increase occurred in 2021, when ticket prices were doubled from Rs 40 to Rs 80 after the zoo reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, prices were raised in 2013, from Rs 20 to Rs 40.

The Delhi Zoo, established in 1959, originally charged just 20 paise for adults and 10 paise for children aged 5 to 12 years. Entry was free for children under five. At that time, visitors could also purchase a printed zoo map for 5 paise, which served as both a guide and a souvenir.

“The old printed maps used to show the major enclosures and helped people navigate easily. It was a small token of their visit,” the official added.

Currently, the zoo is home to 95 species, with plans to bring in two otters from the Surat Zoo next month, reintroducing the species after a gap of over two decades. With their arrival, the total number of species at the zoo will increase to 96.

Meanwhile, the zoo has witnessed a rise in footfall, with data showing over 2.46 lakh visitors in June this year. In comparison, around 1.57 lakh visitors were recorded in July 2024. The Delhi Zoo remains one of the city’s most popular attractions, drawing between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors on weekends while weekday attendance ranges

from 4,000 to 6,000, according to officials. With agency inputs