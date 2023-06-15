Pathak seeks justice in arrest of bizman who filed FIR against BJP MLA Mahajan

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought justice in the arrest of a businessman who filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jitender Mahajan.



The complainant accused Mahajan of demanding an extortionate sum of Rs 2 crore and resorting to violence, including a gunshot attack. The AAP has demanded the immediate arrest of MLA Jitender Mahajan, who was present during the arrest with a group of his accomplices.

Mahajan, however, denied the charges, saying it is AAP’s character to level “baseless” allegations on others.

“The recent arrest of the complainant instead of the accused BJP MLA reveals a dangerous and unprecedented trend that has shocked the capital. Instead of investigating the allegations and taking appropriate action against the accused MLA, the Delhi Police arrested the complainant in the presence of the accused MLA and his associates, taking him away in a private vehicle,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said.

He explained that two business associates filed complaints on March 28, 2023, at Jyoti Nagar Police Station, implicating Jitender Mahajan, the incumbent MLA of Rohtas Nagar Assembly in North East Delhi, with serious charges. The FIRs accused Mahajan of demanding an extortionate sum of Rs 2 crore and his associates of opening fire at the businessmen.

“In such cases, it is the responsibility of the Delhi Police to summon Jitender Mahajan, gather evidence, and proceed with necessary legal actions. However, instead of investigating and taking action against the accused MLA, the police arrested the complainant, which is both unprecedented and alarming,”

Pathak said.

Neighbouring shopkeepers filed an FIR after the arrest, providing video evidence of the incident where Jitender Mahajan and his associates unlawfully apprehended the businessman.

Reacting to the allegations, Mahajan said that Pathak was “lying”. “It is AAP’s character to level baseless allegations on others. They do not have any faith in police or courts,” he alleged.

“The persons who had accused me of sending people and firing at their shop, have revealed that they lodged a fake complaint against me. There is also an evidence that their complaint was fake,” the BJP MLA said.