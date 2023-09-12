Pathak outlines comprehensive 365-day cleanliness agenda for Delhi

New Delhi: In an effort to maintain a high standard of cleanliness in Delhi, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak has outlined a comprehensive 365-day cleanliness agenda consisting of nine key points, designed to transform the capital into a cleaner city.



‘The cleanliness for the G-20 Summit is just a station, the journey is to complete the cleanliness of Delhi for 365 days,’ he asserted.

The nine-point agenda encompasses several critical tasks, including the removal of garbage dumps from vacant plots and the cleaning of drains across Delhi. Pathak emphasised that accumulated drains would be cleaned, parks would undergo daily cleaning, and market areas would receive twice-daily cleaning sessions. ‘In a short time, the people of Delhi won’t find garbage dumps anywhere in Delhi,’ he assured.

Additionally, the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) will monitor the proper execution of these tasks and take necessary actions against those who violate the instructions. Pathak acknowledged the collective effort required to achieve this goal, commending the dedication of MCD workers, officials, and councillors.

The AAP’s ‘9 points’ agenda further includes enhancing the functionality of the MCD’s 311 app for efficient garbage site identification and improving feedback gathering from employees. Regular monitoring of cleaning efforts in market areas will ensure adherence to cleanliness standards.

Pathak further states, ‘If people don’t follow the government’s instructions, the MCD will take necessary action against them.’

He also highlighted the importance of cleaning drains, which often serve as dumping grounds for garbage, and pledged to find permanent solutions to this problem.





Pathak also emphasised the MCD’s responsibility to provide essential resources and support sanitation workers during these initiatives.

He further criticised the BJP for their 15-year tenure, saying, “Delhi ranked 47th in a cleanliness survey of 48 metro cities during the BJP-led MCD’s rule. It’s shameful that the national capital remained unclean for 15 years.”