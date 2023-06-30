Pathak gets reappointed as MCD in-charge

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday appointed senior leader and Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak as the party’s in-charge for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).



An order to this effect was issued by AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

“The party hereby announces Durgesh Pathak as the MCD ‘Prabhari’ for the state of Delhi. We wish him all the very best for his new responsibility,” Pathak said in the order, a copy of which was shared by the AAP on Twitter.

Pathak was the election in-charge for MCD polls and Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll last year.

He was also AAP’s co-convenor during the 2015 Delhi assembly polls and the co-incharge for the 2017 Punjab assembly elections.