Pathak accuses BJP of opposing regularisation of sanitation workers

New Delhi: In a significant move, Aam Aadmi Party’s senior leader and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in-charge Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of opposing the regularisation of sanitation workers in the city.



The BJP is opposing the regularisation of these workers and is reportedly gearing up to challenge it in court. Pathak criticised the BJP for consistently undermining the

efforts to improve the working conditions of sanitation workers, ever since the AAP regularised 5,000 employees and converted DBC to MTS.

He claimed that the BJP is actively opposing the regularization and intends to take legal action to prevent it. This move has raised concerns, with threats even being made to put Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Mayor in jail. During the press conference, Pathak pointed out the context, stating, “The AAP took a stand in favour of these sanitation workers. For the first time, the MCD sided with these workers, asserting that they will regularize sanitation workers because it’s their responsibility.” This responsibility, he emphasized, has been neglected for far too long.

He challenged the BJP’s state president to engage in an open debate, comparing the AAP’s 15 years of work with the BJP’s 8 months. Notably, in just 8 months, the AAP government has regularised 6,494 sanitation workers, compared to the BJP’s 1,090 workers over 5 years.

The MCD in-charge further questioned the BJP’s opposition, asserting, “The BJP doesn’t want sanitation workers to benefit from regularised salaries, increased job security, seniority, and pensions. The AAP believes that sanitation workers, who have worked tirelessly to keep the city clean, deserve to be regularized and provided with better working conditions.”