‘Past 17 months haven’t been easy, but we have come out stronger’

Following his release after 17 months in prison related to the Delhi excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has re-emerged at the forefront of the party’s political strategy. In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Sisodia reflected on his imprisonment, the party’s achievements during his absence, and his plans for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.



How does it feel to be back home and return to work after 17 months?

Sisodia expressed his joy at returning to his duties. “The happiness of meeting loved ones can never be described in words. It’s beyond that. It’s always impossible. But if we try to say, there is nothing better than that. Everyone here is my own, the children of Delhi, the people, my own family, my party workers. I feel so good to be back and to be able to work again for the betterment of my people who have always been AAP’s priority.”

How do you think the Supreme Court’s recent bail decisions for you and Sanjay Singh might impact Arvind Kejriwal’s legal situation and his potential release?

Sisodia is hopeful about the future for Kejriwal. “I believe in the honorable Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal will also come out soon. The dictatorship that has been going on in the country, where they are putting everyone in jail one by one, won’t last long. The use of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) is very dangerous. Yeh kanoon jo likh diya hai that if the judge wants to give bail, they can only do that with IO’s approval. This is very dangerous; they have used it against political parties and leaders. The Supreme Court is the lawmaker. This is a landmark judgment, not just for me but for everyone who is going through this dictatorship.”

What specific steps will AAP take to mitigate the impact of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) and the GNCTD Act amendments on the functioning of the Delhi government?

Sisodia criticised the recent amendments to the governance structure. “This again is very undemocratic. A lot of BJP’s decisions and steps are very unconstitutional and undemocratic. Even the SC has said that Delhi’s selected government has the power of making decisions, but how can they bring new laws without proper approval? Despite all this, our party did not give up, and we won’t.”

In your opinion, what were the key achievements of the AAP government during the period when you and other senior leaders were imprisoned?

Sisodia praised the party’s performance despite significant challenges. “The past 17 months haven’t been easy for me, but I have come out stronger. The way AAP has worked even in such crucial and testing times has been remarkable. I am very proud of all our leaders and the party for not giving up. It is good to see that even after so much effort by the Opposition, AAP didn’t break. It didn’t fall. They showed unity and put in all the effort.” He highlighted specific achievements, noting, “Under the new act (The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023), the permission of the L-G is required over and above the ministers’ decision. Many works were approved by the L-G without the CM, and many works were stopped. The L-G decides which work will be allowed and which will be stopped on the pretext of various excuses. Still, the governance in Delhi has continued uninterrupted. Many new schools have been constructed. Atishi (Education Minister) is inaugurating new schools almost every day. All 540 Mohalla Clinics and schools are running effectively. The number of buses has increased to around 8,000, including 2,000 e-buses, which never happened in the history of Delhi. By 2025, Delhi will have 10,500 buses. This will have a positive impact on air pollution. When I came out and saw things, I was so proud. It is very commendable that despite leaders, including the CM, being put in jail, the government is performing so well.”

How do you intend to overcome the perceived disadvantage of having a reduced leadership team as the party gears up for the upcoming elections? Do you think the whole matter of AAP prominent leaders being called in the excise policy case would impact public view towards AAP?

Sisodia remains confident in the party’s resilience. “So many of our leaders have been thrown behind bars. Across the country, they (the BJP) have brought down several governments based on threats that they will take action. I am so proud of AAP workers and leaders that the party came together. And I know that people believe in us. We are a unit, and we will fight this out really well. And we know that Kejriwal Ji will also be out soon.”

Can you elaborate on any new policies or reforms that the AAP plans to introduce before the Delhi Assembly polls?

Sisodia highlighted the party’s focus on existing initiatives. “People do not always look for new schemes; what matters to them is that there is good education, free electricity, health facilities. Our party has been continuously working on all of this, be it about education, environment, and everything. We will continue with these things for now.”

Do you foresee any potential collaborations or alliances with other political parties beyond the INDIA bloc to strengthen AAP’s position in the Delhi Assembly polls?

“There are no plans for any other alliance for the upcoming elections,” Sisodia stated firmly. “We just want to keep on working for our people. And people are happy with AAP’s work, that is all that matters.”

Atishi mentioned that the Rs 1,000 welfare payout scheme for women might be launched in September or October. Can you provide an update on this?

Sisodia acknowledged the delay due to Kejriwal’s absence. “We are right now waiting for CM Arvind Kejriwal to come out. As soon as he comes out, we will definitely see to it.”

What departments will you need heading?

“There is no specific department, all of them have to work at a good pace for the people,” Sisodia explained. He noted the limitations imposed by the L-G’s authority but emphasised, “Overall development is very important, and I would want that only.”

What are your primary goals and strategies for the padyatra you plan to undertake, and how do you hope it will influence public perception of the AAP?

Sisodia’s padyatra aims to reconnect with the public. “My goal for this padyatra is to connect with my people. I have always loved connecting with my people by meeting them and visiting schools. In the last 17 months, things have been very confined for me. Now that I am out, I would love to meet them again and listen to them. This will make me happy after a long time,” he concluded.