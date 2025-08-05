Passenger opens cab door without looking, Noida biker killed in crash

Noida: A 26-year-old man died after he crashed his bike into a car door that was suddenly opened by a passenger near the Golf Course Metro station in Noida on Saturday.

The man, Vivek Kumar, lived in Noida and worked as a driver. He was originally from Bulandshahr.Vivek was riding his bike from Shashi Chowk towards the Golf Course Metro station. According to the police, a cab driver had stopped near the Metro to drop off a passenger. As Vivek was passing the cab from the left side, the passenger sitting in the back seat suddenly opened the door. Vivek hit the door and then fell, hitting his head on the footpath. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The cab driver took Vivek to a private hospital in Sector 27. Sadly, Vivek died while receiving treatment. After admitting him to the hospital, both the cab driver and the passenger left the scene.

“We got information about the accident from the hospital later in the evening,” a police officer said.

“As of now , the victim’s family had not filed any complaint,” said Jitendra Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 39 Police Station.

Police are awaiting the family’s response before proceeding further.

That night, 19-year-old Sachin Kumar died after a dumper hit his bike near Dalit Prerna Sthal. The driver fled, and a negligence case has been registered.