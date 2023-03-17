Paschim Vihar robbery case solved

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police claimed to have solved the sensational daylight robbery that took place in the Paschim Vihar area of Outer Delhi a couple of days ago, the cops nabbed one accused in the case, the officials informed on Thursday.



The accused has been identified as Vijendra aka Sucha (22) a resident of Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. The robbery took place on Monday in the Paschim Vihar area where a supervisor of a Haryana-based company reported a robbery of Rs 2 lakh, he stated that his owner Sunil Garg handed over him Rs. 2 lakhs to take the same to the company’s office. While he was going on a scooty and reached Miyawali Nagar, two unknown persons came and robbed his cash of Rs. 2 lakhs and scooty at gunpoint. They left abandoned the robbed scooty at a distance and fled away, Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Later, a case was registered under the relevant sections and the investigation was started. During the investigation, the team analyzed CCTV cameras installed near the incident site and got successful in identifying one of the accused persons as Vijendra aka Sucha.

Meanwhile, information that Vijendra aka Sucha who was involved in the robbery of Paschim Vihar would visit near Jheel at Pooth Kalan, Delhi to meet his other associates.

After developing this information, a team was constituted by Vichitra Veer, DCP Crime to nab Vijendra. Acting upon the information, the team laid a trap near Jheel at Pooth Kalan, Delhi and apprehended the accused Vijendra aka Sucha and recovered Rs. 24,000 cash out of robbed booty, Yadav confirmed.