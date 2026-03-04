Paschim Vihar: Caretaker nabbed for drugging family, stealing cash

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a woman caretaker for allegedly stealing cash from her employer’s home after mixing sleeping pills into the family’s food and rendering them unconscious.

Police said a PCR call was received at Paschim Vihar East Police Station on February 26 regarding a theft of Rs 30,000–40,000 from a residence in BG-02, Paschim Vihar.

According to officers, the family had hired the caretaker through Angel Nursing Healthcare Services LLP in Nihal Vihar after searching online, as a 59-year-old woman in the household was unwell. The caretaker joined duty the same day and prepared lunch for the family. Shortly after consuming the meal, all members allegedly fell unconscious.

Suspecting foul play, police called in the Mobile Forensic Science Laboratory team to examine the scene. Food samples were seized for analysis and the victims were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment.

An FIR was registered on February 27 under Sections 123 and 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was initiated.

Using technical surveillance and manual tracking, investigators traced the accused to Bareilly, UP and apprehended her during a raid on February 27. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to crushing six sleeping pills and mixing them into the food with the intention of committing theft. Police said Rs 20,000 has been recovered at her instance, and efforts are under way to recover the remaining amount. Further investigation is ongoing.