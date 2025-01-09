Parvesh Verma launches ‘Har Ghar Naukari’ campaign

New Delhi: BJP New Delhi seat candidate Parvesh Verma on Wednesday launched “Har Ghar Naukari” (job for every household) campaign, promising jobs to the youth of the constituency currently held by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Registration has already begun for a job fair that will be held on January 15. More than 50 prominent companies from across the country will participate in the job fair to be held at Constitution Club, said a statement from Verma.

“Har Ghar Naukri is our promise. Through this job fair, we aim to provide jobs to the youth based on their skills and qualifications,” Verma said. The BJP leader said 15 centres have been set up across the constituency for registration.

The initiative is a step toward fulfilling BJP’s vision of “Har Ghar Rozgar, Har Ghar Samriddhi” (Employment and Prosperity for Every Household) , the statement said.