Parvesh Verma clears Rs 183-cr flyover proj

New Delhi: In a move to ease traffic congestion in North Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) has approved the construction of a six-lane flyover at the Metcalf House T-Junction near Civil Lines. The Rs 183 crore project, greenlit by PWD and Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, aims to decongest a critical stretch of the Outer Ring Road and improve connectivity for commuters and interstate travelers.

The flyover, spanning 680 meters, will facilitate signal-free movement near the Civil Lines Trauma Centre and DRDO, addressing traffic snarls that frequently spill over towards Salimgarh Fort and Signature Bridge. It is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters, especially those heading towards key destinations like Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

“This flyover is a major step towards building a modern, efficient, and commuter-friendly road network in the national capital. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of world-class infrastructure and ease of living,” Singh said, emphasizing reduced travel time and improved road safety.

The project comes in response to repeated demands by local residents, market associations, and transport stakeholders. Joint inspections by the PWD and Delhi Traffic Police confirmed the need for immediate intervention, which was later prioritized in a high-level review led by the Chief Secretary.

Key features of the project include road widening, footpaths, a new stormwater drainage system, and back-to-back U-turns to manage local traffic flow. Authorities have assured minimal public disruption during construction, with coordination underway for alternate traffic arrangements.