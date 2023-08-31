Partying with friends, 28-year-old drowns in swimming pool in ggm

: A 28-year-old Delhi resident, who had come for a party with his friends at a farm house in DLF Phase 1 area, drowned in a swimming pool under suspicious circumstances, police said on Wednesday. Sonu’s relatives blamed his friends from Gwal Pahari for killing him and an FIR was registered on their complaint under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 1 police station on Tuesday, they said. The deceased, a resident of Delhi’s Aya Nagar, had come to a farmhouse in Baliawas village along with his friends on Monday evening, police added.