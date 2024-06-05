Party supporters celebrate at Delhi BJP State Office, disperse post-rain

NEW DELHI: Before the announcement of the election results on Tuesday, 4 June the gates of the Delhi BJP State Office witnessed a sizeable gathering of BJP supporters celebrating the anticipated win with an aggressive enthusiasm.



The gathering included several decorated horses, 20-foot flags being paraded, human-sized bells, barrel drums and an ensemble of saffron-clothed barrel drum players surrounded by an overarching crowd of ardent supporters.

The gathering grew at an alarming rate, as the supporters ventured onto the roads in front of the Delhi BJP State Office. The reckless abandon and overwhelming size of the crowd proved to be a hazard when a 3-wheeler with a large BJP flag brandished on the front drove into the intersection and was intercepted by another 3-wheeler causing it to scale the divider. The crowd was barricaded by the Delhi Police present at the scene but was not impeded in their celebration, either by the crash 20 feet from them or by the aggravated police officials. The crowd finally dispersed when heavy rain showered the gathering. Large groups of people pushed and shoved to cram into the rather small entrance of the BJP State Office. After a major portion of the crowd made their way into the gates, the gates were pushed shut and the remaining supporters were left to find shelter elsewhere. As the crowd dissipated, the ensemble of barrel drum players formed a large circle and banged their drums as the heavy rain drenched them.