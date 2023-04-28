Parts of Delhi get rain

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi witnessed a short spell of rain on Thursday evening and the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Several parts of the city, including east, central and southeast, received rains.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, while relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 27 per cent. Parts of the national capital witnessed drizzle in the evening. A generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Friday while maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city’s AQI on Thursday was recorded in the “poor” (215) category around 7 pm.