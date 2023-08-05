Parts of city get light rain

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Friday, bringing respite from sultry weather conditions in the national Capital.

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the city registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast light rainfall in parts of the city for Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity oscillated between 94 and 71 per cent on Friday.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 105, which falls in the “moderate category”.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Hot and humid weather troubled Delhi residents on Thursday.