Parts of Capital receive fresh spell of rain

Delhi recorded a fresh spell of rain Wednesday which brought the maximum temperature down to 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 6.4 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Najafgarh, Pitampura, Pusa and Mayur Vihar also recorded light rain.

The city may record light rain on Thursday as well. The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. However, high humidity may cause inconvenience to city residents.

Delhi has recorded above normal rainfall in the last five months and the cumulative precipitation this year so far has already crossed the yearly quota of 774 mm.

The city recorded 53.2 mm of rainfall in March, 20.1 mm in April, 111 mm in May, 101.7 mm in June and 384.6 mm of precipitation in July.

However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall (85 mm) this month so far being 54 per cent less than normal.