Partly cloudy sky in city, air quality moderate

New Delhi: The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, with the weather office predicting a partly cloudy sky.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 105, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.