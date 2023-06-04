Part-time tutor, singer held for killing mother-daughter duo in Krishna Nagar

New Delhi: We have solved the double murder case that took place in the Krishna Nagar area on Wednesday, Delhi Police informed on Sunday. The cops further informed that they have arrested two accused persons identified as Kishan (28) a resident of east



Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and Ankit Kumar Singh (25) a native of Bihar’s Siwan.

Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara said that on May 31, a PCR call was received at around 8 pm about a foul smell in the flat. After rushing to the place of incident, the Police officials found that two women Rajrani (73) and Ginni Kirar (39) were brutally murdered with their throat slit. The place of incident was inspected by the teams of FSL Rohini, Mobile District Crime team and Forensic Assistants.

As per a statement from the Police department, Kishan was working as a marketing manager in a company and also as a part-time tutor, while Ankit is a singer and has a music

band. He used to perform at various parties and ceremonies. He was also composing lyrics and music for one of the OTT Films and had a huge Instagram following.

Adding further, Meena said, the team of Operation Unit Shahdara after analysing more than 200 cameras of entry and exit routes of accused persons, trailing multiple modes of transport used by the accused was able to reach to a place in K Block where the accused were seen entering a house after committing the murder cum robbery. The place was raided, and it belonged to prime accused Kishan. The accused was aware of the fact that the dead bodies of ladies had been found and reported in the media, so he had already fled from the house, Meena said.

Meanwhile, the CDRs of more than 200 numbers, a Dump analysis of seen of crime, and the dossier of more than 300 criminals were looked at by Ops Team and it got confirmed that the phones of the victim and accused were both latched onto the same tower in Lucknow after the murder on May 25.

The team of Special Staff after a multilayered technical analysis zeroed on the location of one of the suspects Ankit around BD Estate Timarpur, Delhi, and started tracing the accused. He switched off his phone as they were aware that they were being chased by police. The teams in civvies made extensive door-to-door searches of suspected places and possible hideouts of stay and finally, the team led by Inspector Vikash and SI Prashant were able to nab the accused Ankit through an extremely smart trick in the crowded area, Meena confirmed.

The team again swung into action to catch the other accused Kishan. However, the movement of the accused Kishan was traced in Lucknow and the team of the Operations Unit stationed at Lucknow laid the trap. The accused came back to Delhi again. The team received a secret tipoff and successfully apprehended the accused Kishan from the area of Kanti Nagar who was preparing to surrender before the court, Meena mentioned.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Kishan who was working as Marketing Manager in a medical equipment-based firm and got himself registered on NCR Home Tuition Company (Online Tutor providing website) and met victim Rajrani who was in need of a computer tutor for her differently-abled daughter Ginni. He started going to the house in April for tuition and slowly won over the trust of the victims as the victims shared with him some account details for online payment. Initially, they hatched the conspiracy to transfer money from accounts to pseudonymous accounts, but they were unable to do so as the net banking and ATM facility was not available in those accounts, DCP Shahdara said.

Later, they planned to loot the victim and gave this plan name of ‘Mission Maalamal’ on WhatsApp. To execute Mission Maalamal, accused

Ankit came to Delhi from Assam a day before the incident. They started to recce the area and purchased knives from Laxmi Nagar.

On the day of the incident, they got friendly entry into the house and took all benefits of the age of the victim Rajrani and differently-abled Ginni. They were expecting huge cash and jewellery in the house. One of the accused asked Ginni to provide water and the moment Ginni went into the kitchen, both the accused persons brutally attacked the throat of the deceased Rajrani with a knife and then one of them attacked Ginni’s throat in the kitchen. Thereafter, they cleaned themselves and ransacked the house and escaped with looted items. Ankit changed his t-shirt because of blood stains before leaving, DCP Rohit Meena added.