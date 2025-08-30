Parole jumper held for 2007 rape, murder of 6-year-old

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a man for the 2007 sexual assault and murder of a six-year-old girl. The accused, Sanjay alias Sujoy (40), a resident of Patna, Bihar, was apprehended following a three-month operation by the Anti Robbery and Snatching Cell.

Police said Sanjay lured the child on the pretext of buying her a samosa before raping and murdering her in a vacant plot in Kapashera. Convicted in 2010 and sentenced to life, upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2014, he absconded during parole in 2021. Continuing crimes in Bihar, he was traced and arrested in Patna after intensive surveillance.