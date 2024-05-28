Parole jumper convicted in 2014 murder nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a life-convicted parole jumper involved in a brutal murder case registered at New Usmanpur Police Station in 2014. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.



The accused was identified as Tinku Singh, a resident of Shastri Park, Delhi.

According to the Police, the murder, recorded at New Usmanpur Police Station, involved Singh, his friend Sandeep, and his girlfriend Shashi Bala.

The trio conspired to kill Shashi Bala’s husband, Inder Pal, who had been suspicious of his wife’s clandestine relationship with Singh and frequently assaulted her.

One night, after Inder Pal had gone to sleep, Bala facilitated the entry of Singh and Sandeep into their home. Together, they strangled Inder Pal, dismembered his body, and disposed of the remains in a deserted area.

Bala later filed a missing persons report, but police suspicions led to their interrogation, during which they confessed to the crime.

The accused Singh was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment. Released on parole during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, he was supposed to surrender by April 2023 but had been evading capture since.

Following directives from the Election Commission of India to apprehend absconding convicts and parole jumpers, the ISC team intensified efforts to locate Singh. Head Constable Rajesh Kumar received a tip that Singh was hiding in Karawal Nagar, North East District.

Kumar spearheaded a tenant verification drive in the area and mobilised informants, leading to the identification of Singh’s new residence.

On May 21, based on Kumar’s intelligence, a raid was conducted by Sub-Inspector Sunil Panwar and Head Constables Harender Kumar and Sonu Tomar, resulting in Singh’s arrest.

The accused Singh, who had been living under the alias Nishant Pandey, confessed during interrogation to changing his identity and residing in Karawal Nagar to avoid detection.

The accused Singh Born into a poor family in Munger, Bihar, Singh moved to Delhi in 2010 to seek employment.

It was here he met and fell in love with Shashi Bala. After his release on emergency parole, Singh initially stayed in his village before returning to Delhi, where he lived with relatives and then rented a house under a false name.