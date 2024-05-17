Parliament breach: Eight suspended Delhi Police personnel to be reinstated

NEW DELHI: Following a security breach last year on December 13, when two individuals caused panic by jumping from the Visitors’ Gallery to the chamber inside the Parliament House, wielding a smoke-emitting device, eight Delhi Police personnel were suspended due to security lapses.



However, a positive turn of events has occurred for these personnel five months later, as they have been ordered to be reinstated by the Parliament Security Service.

In light of the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament, a committee chaired by CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh, conducting an initial investigation, found deficiencies in security during visitor frisking at the entry point.

The suspension of the Delhi Police personnel was attributed to this lapse. However, during a security review, it was discovered that the police personnel had indeed frisked all visitors, as per sources.

“As there was no specific order to check the footwear of any visitor, they did not check their shoes. One of the suspended police personnel is due to retire, so he has kept his point,” a source revealed.

Following communication from the Parliament Security Service, the Delhi Police’s security unit has been directed to reinstate them.

Post-incident, the Central Government had directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to conduct regular deployments and surveil the Parliament premises.

In January, ahead of the budget session, CISF dispatched a contingent of 140 personnel for training and initiated the inspection of visitors and their belongings in collaboration with the Delhi Police.

Previously, only Delhi Police personnel were responsible for visitor checks.

After the security lapse at Parliament last year on December 13, 150 CISF personnel replaced Delhi Police personnel.

Currently, the responsibility for securing the Parliament premises, including vehicular access and pass issuance sections, has been entrusted to CISF personnel.

This decision followed the formation of a panel by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to assess whether Parliament’s security should be entirely handed over to CISF, encompassing regulation from pass issuance to VIP, MPs, officials, and media movement.