Parking charges likely to double in Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) In another step to curb the rising air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is likely to double its parking charges.

“In keeping Delhi’s rising pollution in mind, the NDMC has decided to double its parking charges to encourage people to travel by public transportation,” a senior NDMC official said.

The order regarding the hike in parking charges is to be released soon, the official added.

Under the normal parking charges for surface parking at the NDMC parking lots, four-wheelers are charged Rs 20 per hour (with a maximum of Rs 100 for a day), while two-wheelers are charged Rs 10 per hour.

In the case of multilevel parking sites, the charges are Rs 10 for four hours for cars and Rs 5 up to four hours for two-wheelers.