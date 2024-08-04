Parents, teachers associations raise concerns over DoE circular

NEW DELHI: In the weeks following the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) circular, which mandated the transfer of Class 9 students who failed twice to Open Learning schools, significant concerns have emerged from parents, teachers, and student bodies.



They argue that this policy pushes students out of the mainstream education system, exacerbating economic and educational challenges as only 35 per cent students got enrolled in open schools. It becomes not only unaffordable leading to complete drop, which the DoE intended to reverse from this move, but also impacts a students’ learning experience, as they urged to find an alternative of removing students from regular schooling. The DoE’s notice, issued on July 16, claimed that enrolling these students in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is an effort to reduce dropout rates. However, statistics paint a different picture. Of the 17,308 students who failed their Class 9 exams for the second time in the 2023-24 session, only 6,200 registered with the NIOS project. Parents and teachers jointly expressed that the policy is counterproductive, leading to increased dropouts due to affordability issues and irregular class schedules, which diminish students’ interest in education.

Aprajita Gautam, President of the Delhi Parents’ Association, criticised the policy aimed at improving pass rates in government schools, highlighting issues with irregular classes in open schools that disengage students.

Pitamber from NIOS noted that students failing twice were moved to NIOS, but financial and health issues hindered their progress. Sant Ram from the Teachers’ Association pointed out the challenges faced by students in open schools. On July 31, KYS protested the mass failing of students, arguing it contributes to high dropout rates.