Parents of DPS Dwarka students protest over fee hikes, discrimination

New Delhi: Parents of students from the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, expressing their concerns over alleged harassment, discrimination, and arbitrary fee hikes imposed by the school management. The protest, which gathered support from several parent associations, aimed to highlight what the demonstrators described as repeated violations of education department orders by private schools.

Parents demanded immediate intervention from the authorities to safeguard children's rights and ensure compliance with official directives. "This protest is a call for justice, transparency, and protection of our children in schools," one of the parents said. They also alleged that some members of the school management have created a hostile environment by targeting students who question unfair practices. The protesters held placards and raised slogans like "Fulfil our demands" and "Stop student harassment", urging the government to act against schools violating norms.

On June 5, the Delhi High Court made it clear that if a school seeks to act under Rule 35 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, it must first issue prior communication to the affected students or their guardians, specifying the date on which the action is proposed. The school must also provide a reasonable opportunity to show cause against such action, the order stated. The court had also been informed by the school's counsel that the earlier order debarring 31 students had been withdrawn, and the students were reinstated. Earlier, in its May 16 order, a coordinate bench of the High Court had directed parents to deposit 50 per cent of the hiked fees for the academic year 2025-26, following which their wards would be allowed to continue in their respective classes. The court had clarified that the 50 per cent rebate applied only to the increased component of the fee, while the base fee was to be paid in full.