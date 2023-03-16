‘Parents filing duplicate admission applications via multiple Aadhaar nos.’

Delhi government has written to the director of the Unique Identification Authority of India and the city police chief regarding duplicate admission applications filed by parents using multiple Aadhaar numbers for the same child, officials said on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has mandated the submission of Aadhaar cards of students to “avoid duplicity” of applications for admission under the Economically Weaker Section category in entry-level classes at Delhi’s private schools, and 108 duplicate applications were found, they said. According to the DoE, multiple online applications for the same child was filed by the parents to increase the probability of admission in the disadvantaged group (DG) and children with special needs category. The first list of around 42,000 children from EWS and disadvantaged group for admission to entry-level classes in Delhi’s private schools was published on Tuesday.

Private schools here have reserved 25 per cent seats for students from the EWS and the disadvantaged group as well as for the differently-abled, according to

the DoE. The first computerised draw of lots of EWS, DG and differently-abled children for admission to entry-level classes was conducted on Tuesday, the DoE said.