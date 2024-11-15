Parents allege wrong eye surgery on 7-year-old boy

GREATER NOIDA: A healthcare facility in Greater Noida has come under investigation following claims of performing surgery on the incorrect eye of a minor boy. Nitin Bhati, the father of 7-year-old Yudhishthir, has submitted a formal complaint stating that surgeons at a private Greater Noida hospital operated on his son’s right eye instead of the problematic left eye. The Chief Medical Officer’s office is reviewing the case, though no police report has been filed at this time, a senior healthcare officer confirmed.

The incident occurred when the family visited Anand Spectrum Hospital in Gamma 1 on November 12 to address persistent watering issues in the child’s left eye. The medical staff diagnosed a foreign substance and suggested surgical intervention. The father paid Rs 45,000 for the procedure, during which the doctor reportedly extracted a metal object and displayed its image on a phone. Post-surgery, the parents discovered the operation had been conducted on the wrong eye.

A subsequent consultation at a different eye facility confirmed that no surgical procedure had been performed on the left eye, which was the original cause for concern. Bhati has accused the hospital of fraudulent practices. Officials are currently examining the situation, and additional information is pending from the investigating authorities.